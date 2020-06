BRIEF-Chiasma Announces FDA Approval Of Mycapssa Capsules

June 26 (Reuters) - Chiasma Inc:

* CHIASMA ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF MYCAPSSA® (OCTREOTIDE) CAPSULES, THE FIRST AND ONLY ORAL SOMATOSTATIN ANALOG

* CHIASMA INC - COMPANY EXPECTS MYCAPSSA TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN Q4 OF 2020

* CHIASMA INC - PLANS TO SCALE-UP ITS CUSTOMER FACING TEAM IN SALES, PATIENT SERVICES & MARKET ACCESS TO ABOUT 45 EMPLOYEES

* CHIASMA INC - ‘PLANS TO PRICE MYCAPSSA COMPETITIVELY WITH FASTEST GROWING SSA IN U.S. ACROMEGALY MARKET’

* CHIASMA - APPROVAL OF MYCAPSSA BASED ON PHASE 3 CHIASMA OPTIMAL CLINICAL TRIAL OF OCTREOTIDE CAPSULES, SAFETY DATA FROM ALL PHASE 3 TRIALS OF MYCAPSSA