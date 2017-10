Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chiasma Inc

* Chiasma announces first patient is randomized in phase 3 chiasma optimal clinical trial of Octreotide capsules in patients with acromegaly

* Chiasma Inc - Meeting its previous guidance that enrollment in study would begin during second half of 2017​

* Chiasma Inc - ‍Announced it has recently surpassed 50% patients randomized in its international phase 3 clinical trial​