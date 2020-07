July 1 (Reuters) - Chiasma Inc:

* CHIASMA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $70 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK AND PRE-FUNDED WARRANTS

* CHIASMA - PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF EACH SHARE OF COMMON STOCK IS $4.00, PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF EACH PRE-FUNDED WARRANT IS $3.9999/UNDERLYING SHARE