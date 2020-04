BRIEF-Chiasma Enters Into Revenue Interest Financing Agreement For Up To $75 Mln With Healthcare Royalty Partners

April 8 (Reuters) - Chiasma Inc:

* CHIASMA ENTERS INTO REVENUE INTEREST FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $75 MILLION WITH HEALTHCARE ROYALTY PARTNERS

* CHIASMA INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, CHIASMA WILL RECEIVE $25 MILLION FROM HCR ON APRIL 14

* CHIASMA INC - IS ENTITLED TO RECEIVE AN ADDITIONAL $25 MILLION UPON U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF MYCAPSSA

* CHIASMA - ENTITLED TO GET ADDITIONAL $15 MILLION UPON AVAILABILITY OF COMMERCIAL DRUG SUPPLY AND FIRST COMMERCIAL SALE OF MYCAPSSA

* CHIASMA INC - ENTITLED TO RECEIVE AN ADDITIONAL $10 MILLION IN EARLY 2022 SUBJECT TO ACHIEVEMENT OF A COMMERCIAL MILESTONE

* CHIASMA INC - HCR WILL RECEIVE A TIERED ROYALTY IN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS ON WORLDWIDE ANNUAL NET REVENUES OF MYCAPSSA AND ANY OTHER FUTURE PRODUCTS