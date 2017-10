Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc

* Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc - ‍announces departure of James G. Wilson as chief financial officer and corporate secretary​

* Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc - ‍Ms. Marie-Josee Audet of Marrelli Support Services Inc has been appointed chief financial officer​