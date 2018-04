BRIEF-Chicago Bridge & Iron Reports Q1 net income of $0.43 Per Share

April 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv :

* CB&I REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMBINATION WITH MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018

* WILL NOT HOLD EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DUE TO PENDING COMBINATION WITH MCDERMOTT

* FOR Q1 OF 2018 BACKLOG WAS $9.4 BILLION, NEW AWARDS WERE $1.1 BILLION AND REVENUE WAS $1.7 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.75 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR Q1 OF 2018, COMPANY REPORTED NEGATIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW OF $240.3 MILLION

* EXPECTS IMPROVING CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AS YEAR PROGRESSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: