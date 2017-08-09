FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chicago Bridge & Iron reports Q2 loss per share $3.02
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 8:30 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Chicago Bridge & Iron reports Q2 loss per share $3.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CB&I-

* CB&I announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $3.02

* Q2 revenue $1.3 billion versus $2.2 billion

* Q2 revenue view $2.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV says company outlines cost reduction plan and suspends dividend

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - ‍company outlines cost reduction plan and suspends dividend​

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV says reduction program expected to generate cost savings of approximately $100 million on an annualized basis

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV says suspension of dividend is expected to result in annual cash savings of $28 million to $30 million

* Chicago Bridge & Iron - expects h2 2017 revenue to be between $3.7 and $4.0 billion and diluted earnings per share in range of $1.00 to $1.25​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.