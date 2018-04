BRIEF-Chicago Stock Exchange To Be Acquired By Intercontinental Exchange

April 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Stock Exchange:

* CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE TO BE ACQUIRED BY INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

* CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY CHX HOLDINGS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2018

* CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS CHX WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS A REGISTERED NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE BASED IN CHICAGO

* CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE TO BE ACQUIRED BY INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.