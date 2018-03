BRIEF-Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Q4 Revenue Rose 53 Percent To $8.7 Million

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc:

* CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FY 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.05

* CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT - ‍REITERATED 2018 OUTLOOK OF ABOUT $36.0 MILLION IN REVENUE AND $18.0 MILLION IN ADJUSTED EBITDA​

* FOR Q1 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUE BETWEEN $5.5 MILLION AND $6.2 MILLION

* FOR Q1 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA, A NON-GAAP MEASURE, BETWEEN $1.5 MILLION AND $2.0 MILLION

* BOARD APPROVED A $5 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM