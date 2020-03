BRIEF-Chico's FAS Provides An Update On Covid-19

March 17 (Reuters) - Chico’s FAS Inc:

* CHICO’S FAS PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON COVID-19

* CHICO’S FAS INC - ANNOUNCED TEMPORARY IMMEDIATE CLOSURE OF ALL RETAIL STORES ACROSS NORTH AMERICA FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS

* CHICO’S FAS INC - WITHDRAWING ITS GUIDANCE ISSUED IN ITS Q4 EARNINGS RELEASE FILED ON FEBRUARY 27, 2020

* CHICO’S FAS INC - DURING TEMPORARY STORE CLOSURE, FULL-TIME & PART-TIME ASSOCIATES WILL RECEIVE THEIR FULL PAY DURING TWO-WEEK CLOSURE PERIOD

* CHICO'S FAS INC - COMPANY IS NOT PROVIDING UPDATED GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME