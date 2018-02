BRIEF-Chico's FasInc Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.22

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chico’s Fas Inc:

* CHICO‘S FAS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q4 SALES $587.8 MILLION VERSUS $600.8 MILLION

* RESULTS FOR Q4 INCLUDE FAVORABLE IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 OF ABOUT $10 MILLION AFTER-TAX

* QTRLY ‍ TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 5.2 PERCENT​

* AT END OF FOURTH QUARTER, INVENTORIES TOTALED $233.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $232.4 MILLION AT THE END OF THE FOURTH QUARTER LAST YEAR

* QTRLY ‍GROSS MARGIN WAS $221.6 MILLION, OR 37.7% OF NET SALES, COMPARED TO $213.4 MILLION, OR 35.5% OF NET SALES​

* FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY IS ANTICIPATING A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT DECLINE IN CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES

* ‍Q4 EPS OF $0.22, INCLUDING $0.08 BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM​

* ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $579.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION IN THE RANGE OF 125 TO 150 BASIS POINTS OVER FISCAL 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)