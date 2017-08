Aug 15(Reuters) - Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co Ltd

* Says it changes accounting policies regarding financial instruments, financial assets, government subsidy, non-current assets, disposal groups and discontinued operations

* Says it plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 shares for every 10 shares

* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan to a wholly owned mining unit

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/geUYRJ

