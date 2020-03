March 31 (Reuters) - Chigo Holding Ltd:

* LOSS FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1.41 BILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB499.3 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB3.40 BILLION VERSUS RMB7.37 BILLION

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 IMPACTED BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS OF GROUP AS MOST OF GROUP’S OPERATIONS ARE LOCATED IN PRC

* DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19, YTD, GROUP’S DOMESTIC SALES INEVITABLY DECREASED COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* IT IS DIFFICULT FOR GROUP TO AVOID IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OPENING OF MOST BUSINESSES IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: