March 30 (Reuters) - Chiho Environmental Group Ltd :

* FY REVENUE HK$15,363.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$20,912.8 MILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$ 128.7 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$ 401.2 MILLION

* NO MATERIAL EFFECTS OF COVID-19 OUTBREK ON CONSOL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2019