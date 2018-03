March 15 (Reuters) - Chikaranomoto Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co and MYU PLANNING INC. plan to set up a Tokyo-based JV IMAGINE INC on April 10

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 30 million yen and be mainly engaged in restaurant related business and consulting of overseas business

* Says co will hold 80 percent stake in the JV

