a month ago
BRIEF-Chikaranomoto Holdings says business and capital alliance with Vietnam-based Pizza 4P's corporation
July 14, 2017 / 3:36 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Chikaranomoto Holdings says business and capital alliance with Vietnam-based Pizza 4P’s corporation

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Chikaranomoto Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will sign a business and capital alliance agreement with Vietnam-based Pizza 4P’s corporation in mid-August, to develop business in Vietnam

* Says it will grant Pizza 4P’s corporation use the co's trademark

* Says it will invest 50 million yen to the parent co of Pizza 4P’s corporation and raise voting power to 2.2 percent, effective Aug. 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uk1wwS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

