Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chikaranomoto Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co’s Fukuoka-based wholly owned unit CMC plans to merge with co’s Tokyo-based wholly owned unit CHIKARA NO MOTO PARTNERS (CMP) on Jan. 1, 2018

* Says the Tokyo-based unit CMP will be dissolved after merger

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jSohRy

