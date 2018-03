March 20 (Reuters) - Childrens Place Inc:

* THE CHILDREN’S PLACE ANNOUNCES LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH CHINA’S LARGEST CHILDREN’S APPAREL RETAILER, ZHEJIANG SEMIR GARMENT CO. LTD.

* THE CHILDRENS PLACE INC - ‍SIGNED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR GREATER CHINA MARKET, WITH ZHEJIANG SEMIR GARMENT CO. LTD, PARENT OF BALABALA​