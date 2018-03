BRIEF-Childrens Place ‍Increases Authorized Stock Repurchases By $250 Mln​

March 20 (Reuters) - Childrens Place Inc:

* CHILDRENS PLACE INC - ‍INCREASES AUTHORIZED STOCK REPURCHASES BY $250 MILLION​

* CHILDRENS PLACE INC - ‍ANNOUNCES A 25% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND​

* CHILDRENS PLACE INC - ‍ANNOUNCES $125 MILLION ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM​

* CHILDRENS PLACE - ‍INTENDS TO ENTER ASR PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC TO REPURCHASE $125 MILLION OF CO’S STOCK​

* CHILDRENS PLACE INC - ‍BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE​