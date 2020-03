BRIEF-Childrens Place Says Q4 Earnings Per Share Of $1.61 - SEC Filing

March 17 (Reuters) - Childrens Place Inc:

* SAYS Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.61 VERSUS $0.74 IN Q4 2018 - SEC FILING

* QTRLY NET SALES DECREASED 3.3% TO $513.0 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.57, REVENUE VIEW $510.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ENTERS FISCAL 2020 WITH APPROXIMATELY $68 MILLION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND NO LONG-TERM DEBT

* DEFERRING ITS FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* CANCELLING ITS WEBCAST REVIEW AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020 AT 8:00 A.M. EASTERN TIME

* HAS IMPLEMENTED STRATEGIC COST REDUCTION STRATEGIES, INCLUDING REDUCING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, ACROSS ALL FUNCTIONAL AREAS

* INVENTORY MANAGEMENT WILL CONTINUE TO BE A STRATEGIC FOCUS FOR COMPANY

* CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM, INCLUSIVE OF SHARE REPURCHASES AND DIVIDENDS, HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED