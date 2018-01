SALMONES CAMANCHACA SA (IPO-SALMON.OL):

* Chile’s Salmones Camanchaca will hold an initial public offering on the Santiago stock exchange on Feb. 2, the company said on Tuesday. It will also issue deposit certifictes (Norweegian Depositary Receipts)in Oslo.

* The company’s controller, Pesquera Camanchaca will hold a secondary share offering. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)