April 29 (Reuters) - Chimerix Inc:

* CHIMERIX ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF A PHASE 2/3 STUDY OF DSTAT IN ACUTE LUNG INJURY FOR PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19

* CHIMERIX INC - FDA CLEARANCE TO PROCEED WITH PHASE 2/3 RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO CONTROLLED STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: