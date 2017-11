Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chimerix Inc

* On November 8, 2017, co entered into an at market issuance, or ATM, sales agreement with Cowen and Company LLC - SEC filing​

* Under agreement co may offer and sell shares of its common stock, $0.001 per share, having aggregate gross proceeds of up to $75 million