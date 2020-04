April 28 (Reuters) - Chimerix Inc:

* CHIMERIX RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR ROLLING SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BRINCIDOFOVIR AS A MEDICAL COUNTERMEASURE FOR SMALLPOX

* CHIMERIX INC - INTENDS TO BEGIN ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION FOR BCV IN MAY 2020 WITH COMPLETION TARGETED FOR MID-2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: