Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chimerix:

* Q4 REVENUE $6.8 MLN VS $4.9 MLN

* BRINCIDOFOVIR PRE-NDA MEETING SCHEDULED WITH FDA, ON TRACK FOR MID-2020 NDA FILING

* SUCCESSFUL DSTAT END OF PHASE 2 MEETING WITH FDA CONFIRMS PHASE 3 READINESS; FIRST PATIENT VISIT EXPECTED MID-2020 IN 1L AML