March 31 (Reuters) - China Aerospace International Holdings Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$338.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$404.1 MILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK2 CENTS PER SHARE PROPOSED

* CO’S OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO SUBSTANTIALLY RECOVER TO NORMAL LEVELS BY END OF Q1 AFTER SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* INDUSTRIAL ENTERPRISES OF CO WILL INEVITABLY SUFFER A MAJOR ECONOMIC SHOCK DUE TO COVID-19