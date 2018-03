March 28 (Reuters) - China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd :

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.9 HK CENTS PER SHARE

* FY‍ TOTAL REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$87,856.1 MILLION, UP 12.6 PERCENT​

* FY ‍ PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$3,042.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$1,419.1 MILLION​

* ‍RECOMMENDS SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 20.0 HK CENTS PER SHARE​