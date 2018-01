Jan 5 (Reuters) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION IN RELATION TO PURCHASE OF 15 AIRBUS AIRCRAFT

* AGGREGATE LIST PRICE FOR ADDITIONAL AIRBUS AIRCRAFT ABOUT US$1.63 BILLION

* CALC (BVI) CONFIRMED TO AIRBUS ON PURCHASE OF ADDITIONAL AIRBUS AIRCRAFT ON SIMILAR TERMS AS PURCHASE OF AIRBUS AIRCRAFT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)