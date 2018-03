March 15 (Reuters) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd:

* UNIT SIGNED COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH TIANJIN BRANCH OF CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK WITH EXPECTED AMOUNT UP TO RMB10 BLN‍​

* COOPERATION INTENDED FOR KEY PROJECTS RELATED TO AIRCRAFT LEASING WHICH ALIGN WITH “BELT AND ROAD” INITIATIVES

* AGREEMENT COVERS AIRCRAFT FINANCING, WORKING CAPITAL LOANS, ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZATION PROJECTS, AIRCRAFT RECYCLING ARM FINANCING