Dec 29 (Reuters) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :

* CO, THROUGH TWO OF ITS SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLES, ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT AGREEMENTS WITH SAUDIGULF AIRLINES

* AGREED TO PURCHASE TWO USED AIRCRAFT FROM SAUDIGULF AIRLINES​

* AGGREGATE ROLLING ENCUMBERED VALUATION OF AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$107.58 MILLION

* AIRCRAFT WILL BE LEASED BACK TO SAUDIGULF AIRLINES SUBSEQUENTLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: