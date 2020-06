June 22 (Reuters) - China All Access (Holdings) Ltd :

* CO, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR & UNIT MADE A CONSENT ORDER WITH PROSPER TALENT LTD AS A PLAINTIFF

* AS PER CONSENT ORDER, PROCEEDINGS BE DISCONTINUED & THERE WILL BE NO ORDER AS TO COSTS OF PROCEEDINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)