March 13 (Reuters) - China All Nation International Holdings Group Ltd:

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$4.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$9.7 MILLION

* HY REVENUE HK$80.1 MILLION, UP 567.1%

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS AFFECTED GROUP'S OPERATIONS OF SUB-LEASING BUSINESS CONDUCTED IN PRC