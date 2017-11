Nov 29 (Reuters) - China Animation Characters Company Ltd :

* HY ‍REVENUE WAS HK$475.1 MILLION, UP 52.0%​

* ‍HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS WAS HK$28.7 MILLION, REPRESENTING A DECREASE OF 34.5%​

* ‍DURING CURRENT INTERIM PERIOD, FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK2 CENTS PER SHARE WAS DECLARED​