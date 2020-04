April 10 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd:

* CHINA NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION APPROVES BEIGENE’S TISLELIZUMAB FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA

* BEIGENE - RECOMMENDED DOSE OF TISLELIZUMAB IS 200 MG ADMINISTERED AS INTRAVENOUS INFUSION EVERY 3 WEEKS TILL DISEASE PROGRESSION OR INTOLERABLE TOXICITY