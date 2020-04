BRIEF-China Assurance Finance Group Says Contemplating Overall Restructuring Plan

April 8 (Reuters) - China Assurance Finance Group Ltd :

* CONTEMPLATING OVERALL RESTRUCTURING PLAN, INCLUDES A DEBT CAPITALIZATION PLAN

* AS AT DATE,GOT SUPPORT FROM CREDITORS HOLDING 80% OUTSTANDING DEBTS ABOUT HK$497 MILLION AT 29 FEB FOR CAPITALIZATION

* CONDUCTING FUND-RAISING & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXERCISES WITH SOME CHINESE SOE INVESTORS TO RESOLVE LIQUIDITY ISSUES

* FUND-RAISING & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXERCISES SERIOUSLY HAMPERED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA SINCE JAN

* COS & RELEVANT PARTIES SHALL EFFECT FORMAL DEALS ONCE HEALTH QUARANTINE & TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ARE RELAXED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)