Feb 24 (Reuters) - China Assurance Finance Group Ltd :

* AGREEMENT TO RESTRUCTURE GROUP INEVITABLY DELAYED AND DISRUPTED DUE TO OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS

* PRELIM FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 135 MILLION RMB VERSUS 126.3 MILLION RMB

* PRELIM FY REVENUE RMB5.6 MILLION VERSUS RMB10.8 MILLION