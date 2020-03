BRIEF-China auto association says suggests authorities launch policies to support sales

March 12 (Reuters) - CHINA AUTO INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION SAYS:

* ITS POLL SHOWS AVERAGE PRODUCTION RESUMPTION RATE OF CAR MANUFACTURERS IN CHINA EXCEEDS 40%

* PRESSURE ON CHINESE AUTOMAKERS’ EXPORTS GROWING DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* SUGGESTS AUTHORITIES ADJUST PURCHASE TAX ON SMALLER CARS

* SUGGESTS CHINESE AUTHORITIES EASE CAR EMISSION REQUIREMENTS, NEW ENERGY VEHICLES PRODUCTION REQUIREMENTS

* SUGGESTS CHINESE AUTHORITIES EXTEND NEW ENERGY VEHICLE SUBSIDIES

* SUGGESTS AUTHORITIES SUPPORT RURAL AUTO MARKET, USED CAR SALES (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh)