April 10 (Reuters) - China Auto Logistics Inc:

* AFTER RECEIVING ‘ALLEGATIONS’ OF RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS FROM A SHAREHOLDER, AUDIT COMMITTEE DEEMED IT ADVISABLE TO START INVESTIGATION

* CO'S FORM 10-K FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, 2017 DUE TO BE FILED ON APRIL 17, 2018 WILL BE DELAYED - SEC FILING