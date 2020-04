April 23 (Reuters) - China Automobile New Retail (Holdings) Ltd:

* ON 16 APRIL, CERTIFICATION & ACCREDITATION ADMINISTRATION OF PRC ISSUED NOTICE OF CNCA

* NOTICE OF CNCA ON IMPLEMENTATION OF MANDATORY PRODUCT CERTIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR AUTOMOBILES

* HOLDS VIEW THAT POLICY UNDER NOTICE WILL BE BENEFICIAL TO PARALLEL IMPORT AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY

* BOARD ANTICIPATES POLICY UNDER NOTICE WILL IMPROVE CIRCULATION LINKS AND CONSUMER SENTIMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: