March 20 (Reuters) - China Automotive Systems Inc:

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS- WILL BE UNABLE TO FILE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K BY DEADLINE OF MARCH 30 DUE TO CIRCUMSTANCES RELATED TO COVID-19

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS- RELYING ON SEC ORDER DATED MARCH 4 TO EXTEND DUE DATE FOR FILING OF FORM 10-K UNTIL MAY 14 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2UmesEN Further company coverage: