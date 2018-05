BRIEF-China Automotive Systems Establishes Joint Venture With KYB Investment Co For EPS Systems

May 3 (Reuters) - China Automotive Systems Inc:

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS ESTABLISHES JOINT VENTURE WITH KYB (CHINA) INVESTMENT CO., LTD. FOR EPS SYSTEMS

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS - NEW JV, HUBEI HENGLONG KYB AUTOMOBILE ELECTRIC STEERING SYSTEM, IS WITH JAPAN KYB CO LTD’S KYB (CHINA) INVESTMENT CO

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS - HUBEI KYB PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT RMB 960 MILLION IN JV AND HAVE REGISTERED CAPITAL OF RMB 320 MILLION

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS - JV’S BOARD WILL CONSIST OF 5 DIRECTORS, 3 OF WHOM WILL BE APPOINTED BY CAAS INCLUDING CHAIRMAN

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS - CO’S PARTICIPATION WILL BE RMB 213.12 MILLION FOR 66.6% OWNERSHIP, FUNDED BY IN-KIND AND CASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: