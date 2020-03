BRIEF-China Automotive Systems Provides Updates On Reopening Of Production Centers

March 12 (Reuters) - China Automotive Systems Inc:

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS PROVIDES UPDATES ON REOPENING OF PRODUCTION CENTERS

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS - AS OF MARCH 10TH, PRODUCTION CENTERS IN WUHU HENGLONG, BRILLIANCE HENGLONG, CHONGQING HENGLONG HAVE RESUMED FULL OPERATIONS

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS - CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN WUHAN HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY RELOCATED TO JINGZHOU CITY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE FROM WUHAN GOVERNMENT

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS - ABOUT 1,000 WORKERS HAVE REPORTED TO THEIR POSTS IN CO’S MAIN PRODUCTION CENTER IN JINGZHOU CITY, HUBEI PROVINCE

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS - THERE HAVE BEEN NO CONFIRMED OR SUSPECTED CASES OF INFECTION