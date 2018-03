March 29 (Reuters) - China Automotive Systems Inc:

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $510 MILLION

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE - QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT CO’S COMMON SHAREHOLDERS REFLECTED ONE-TIME CORPORATE TAX OF $35.6 MILLION DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: