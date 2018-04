BRIEF-China Automotive Systems' Unit Enters JV Contract With KYB China

April 27 (Reuters) - China Automotive Systems Inc:

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC - ON APRIL 27, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A JOINT VENTURE CONTRACT WITH KYB (CHINA) INVESTMENT CO., LTD - SEC FILING

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE - HENGLONG, KYB WILL ESTABLISH A JOINT VENTURE COMPANY, HUBEI HENGLONG KYB AUTOMOBILE ELECTRIC STEERING SYSTEM CO., LTD

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC - PURSUANT TO THE JV CONTRACT, TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNT OF THE JV COMPANY IS RMB960 MILLION

* CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC - THE JV COMPANY TO BE OWNED AS TO 66.6% AND 33.4% BY HENGLONG AND KYB CHINA, RESPECTIVELY