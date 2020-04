April 21 (Reuters) - China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd:

* SLUMP IN AVIATION INDUSTRY DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC & SHARP DECLINES IN OIL PRICES IMPACTED BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF CO

* NET EARNINGS OF CAO GROUP DECLINED BY 59% TO US$10.782 MILLION FOR 1Q 2020

* ONGOING SLUMP IN AVIATION INDUSTRY AND OIL PRICE UNCERTAINTY EXPECTED TO ADVERSELY IMPACT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE