April 3 (Reuters) - China Baoan Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT AND UNIT SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER STAKES AND DEBTS OF THREE FIRMS FOR 689.3 MILLION YUAN ($109.63 million) TO QINGDAO COMPANY Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2GthQd1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2875 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)