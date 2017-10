BRIEF-China Beidahuang Industry to invest RMB1.50 billion for China Ganyu Marine Science & Technology City project

Sept 28 (Reuters) - China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd:

* Co to invest RMB1.50 billion for China Ganyu Marine Science & Technology City project

* Entered into agreement with Jiangsu Province Ganyu Marine Economic Development Zone Management Committee

* Co will invest & participate in construction of China Ganyu Marine Science And Technology City project

* Company entered into an agreement with party a in relation to subproject “Seafood Food City”

* Pursuant to Food City agreement,co will invest RMB300 million for Construction Of Seafood Food City & Ancillary Landscape Facilities