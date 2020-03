March 27 (Reuters) - China Billion Resources Ltd:

* ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH WU YUEXIN, ONLY REMAINING HOLDER OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* CO TO REPAY IN CASH HK$5 MILLION ON OR BEFORE 30 MARCH & ANOTHER HK$5 MILLION ON OR BEFORE 30 APRIL 2020

* AS AT DATE OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AMOUNT DUE TO YUEXIN WAS HK$17.7 MILLION

* CO MAY ELECT TO REPAY REMAINING EITHER IN CASH OR BY ISSUE OF NEW SHARES