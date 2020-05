BRIEF-China Biologic Comments On The Xinjiang Deyuan And Shuanglin Transaction

May 20 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc :

* CHINA BIOLOGIC COMMENTS ON THE XINJIANG DEYUAN AND SHUANGLIN TRANSACTION

* CHINA BIOLOGIC - XINJIANG DEYUAN BIOENGINEERING HAS MATERIALLY BREACHED STRATEGIC COOPERATION WITH CO

* CHINA BIOLOGIC - XINJIANG DEYUAN BIOENGINEERING BREACHED COOPERATION BY ENTERING INTO PLASMA SUPPLY ARRANGEMENTS WITH SOUTHERN SHUANGLIN BIO-PHARMACY

* CHINA BIOLOGIC - WILL TAKE NECESSARY MEASURES TO PROTECT ITS RIGHTS & RECOUP POTENTIAL LOSSES DUE TO XINJIANG DEYUAN'S BREACH OF COOPERATION AGREEMENT