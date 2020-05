May 20 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc :

* CHINA BIOLOGIC REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.56

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.36

* QUARTERLY TOTAL SALES INCREASES TO $162.6 MILLION FROM $129.8 MILLION